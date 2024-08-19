Congress holds massive rally, in support of Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, in his home town

Just a conspiracy?

Mahadevappa said, a purchased-land is being projected as a land of a Dalit beneficiary. “Despite having no evidence, the Governor issued a show-cause notice within a day, and again gave the sanction in a hurry. The BJP-JD(S) alliance is once more trying to usurp power through the backdoor and the Governor seems to be facilitating it, without doing a background check of the complainant. This is a conspiracy to taint the decades long clean image of Siddaramaiah. Already, cases on unconstitutional moves of Governors of Kerala, Punjab and West Bengal are pending before the Supreme Court,” Mahadevappa pointed out.

MLA and former minister Tanveer Sait said, the allotment of sites by MUDA has been done as per norms, as there is neither a recommendation letter nor pressure from the CM. “The Governor has unconstitutionally honoured a complaint by private persons. So, we support the CM and we are with him always. Siddaramaiah will continue as CM,” he said.

Political vendetta

President of Mysuru rural Congress B J Vijayakumar said, the President should direct the Governor, to withdraw the prosecution sanction against the CM, as it is rooted in political vendetta and lacks constitutional validity.

“The President should ensure that the office of the Governor remains apolitical and true to its constitutional mandate, serving the interest of the people and not the political ambitions of any party. The President should safeguard the democratic principles that form the cornerstone of our Republic, ensuring that the elected governments are not destabilised by ethical and unconstitutional means,” the memorandum states.

Vijayakumar said, it is a grave injustice and a politically motivated act that threatens the essence of democracy and Constitutional values. “It is not just a direct attack on the elected government, but a calculated conspiracy to destabilise mandated by the people of Karnataka,” the memorandum states.

“The Governor’s move is influenced by the Central government’s political interest. The BJP and its allies like JD(S) are misusing the Governor’s office to engineer a vendetta against Siddaramaiah, who is striving for the welfare of the people,” Vijayakumar added.

Five autorickshaws, depicting banners of the five guarantees and a women contingent, claiming to be beneficiaries of the guarantee schemes, were part of the protest march.

