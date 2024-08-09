Congress jumps to Siddaramaiah's defence, trains guns at BJP-JD(S) at mega 'Janandolana' held in Mysuru

Mysuru: In front of over two lakh cheering fans, state ministers, legislators, and Congress leaders, workers of the grand old party displayed their strength and unanimously backed Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in his home district on Saturday, as the party held its mega 'Janandolana' in the city of Mysuru.

Kicking off the convention, Siddamaraiah, Dy CM D K Shivakumar, and other party blew bugles, as if sounding a war cry.

AICC General Secretary Randeep Surejewala said, "CM Siddaramaiah has been working and fighting for the downtrodden, backward class communities and the poor. On this day, Mahatma Gandhi began the Quit Indian movement in 1942. We are beginning another movement from Mysuru against those who want to snatch the power of the poor. Padayatra by JD(S) and BJP is not against Siddamaiah but against guarantee schemes and to end them, " he said.

Minister K H Muniyappa said, "We will not let Siddaramaiah resign. Instead of taking out a Padayatra for the comprehensive development of the state, BJP-JD(S) have taken it to out bring Siddaramaiah down. Not just 135 MLAS, all members of minoritiy communitoes, farmers, and Ahinda communities are with him," he said.