Congress jumps to Siddaramaiah's defence, trains guns at BJP-JD(S) at mega 'Janandolana' held in Mysuru

Mysuru: In front of over two lakh cheering fans, state ministers, legislators, and Congress leaders, workers of the grand old party displayed their strength and unanimously backed Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in his home district on Saturday, as the party held its mega 'Janandolana' in the city of Mysuru.
Kicking off the convention, Siddamaraiah, Dy CM D K Shivakumar, and other party blew bugles, as if sounding a war cry.
AICC General Secretary Randeep Surejewala said, "CM Siddaramaiah has been working and fighting for the downtrodden, backward class communities and the poor. On this day, Mahatma Gandhi began the Quit Indian movement in 1942. We are beginning another movement from Mysuru against those who want to snatch the power of the poor. Padayatra by JD(S) and BJP is not against Siddamaiah but against guarantee schemes and to end them, " he said.
Minister K H Muniyappa said, "We will not let Siddaramaiah resign. Instead of taking out a Padayatra for the comprehensive development of the state, BJP-JD(S) have taken it to out bring Siddaramaiah down. Not just 135 MLAS, all members of minoritiy communitoes, farmers, and Ahinda communities are with him," he said.
Muniyappa also said, "It is for the first time in the entire country that such guarantee schemes have been implemented, and they have already reached 80 per cent of the population in the state. Baba Saheb Amedkar's dream has come true with the SCSP-TSP scheme, which has allocated in line with the population of the SC/ST communities. The state government is committed to protect the Indian Constitution to protect equal rights for all. Out of jealousy, they are making baseless allegations, though Siddaramaiah has no role in it."
Minister K Venkatesh said that while BJP and JD(S) leaders are conspiring to topple the state government through lies, this convention would present the truth to people.
Minister M B Patil said the grand old party was answering and fighting against the false allegations levelled by the BJP-JD(S) alliance politically, through this people's movement. After Devraj Urs, Siddaramaiah is the most popular leader. Hence they have are trying to tarnish his image, he said.
Minister Sathish Jarkiholi said the convention was meant to strengthen Siddaramaiah and the party. Instead of supporting a pro-people government, Opposition parties have failed to do their duty, he added. The allegations of corruption faced by them are still alive and investigations are on. They should remember that and be responsible, he reminded the opposition in the state.
Minister H C Mahadevappa said, "Siddaramaiah has been free of black marks in the 40 years of his political career. He has dedicated himself for the over all development of the state. Opposition leaders are not doing Padayatra for any national issue or for social justice. They are trying to disturb a pro-people government and trying to hold on power that they have lost. In the same way that we fought for Indian freedom with values and principles, we will fight unitedly against their conspiracies".
Commenting on the alleged 'scams' in the state, Mahadevappa added, "SIT and ED are already is investigating Valmiki corporation issue, what more should be done? It was during BJP's regime sites were given to the CM's wife legally as compensation for land encroached," he said.
Minister Zameer Ahmed, meanwhile, said, "They did not have any issue. They are jealous of the good governance under Siddaramaiah and the implementation of guarantee schemes. Hence the Opposition leaders are making baseless allegations."
Minister K J George also chipped in, saying, "They were day-dreaming about coming to power. But people answered them rightly. They are doing Padayatra for 'Paapa dosha Parihara' for their corruption and the injustice under their regime. Rahul Gandhi took up the Bharat Jodo Yatra and interacted with people to understand their problems. We implemented guarantee schemes and they will not stop at any cost."
B K Hariprasad said, "RSS and BJP leaders have been opposing Congress from pre-Independence days. B S Yeddyurappa, who was first to do Operation Kamala to hold on to power, is making allegations of corruption against the Congress. Vijayendra, who signed many files on behalf of his father in 2020-21, is part of this Padayatra. They are trying to tarnish the Congress' image with false allegations," he said.
Surjewala, meanwhile, questioned, "Why don't they people bring Rs 5,300 crore from the Centre for Upper Bhadra project, get Mekedatu or Mahadayi projects approved?".
Mysuru district Congress President (rural) B J Vijaykumar said, "People will continue the movement started by the party,"
Ministers Priyank Kharge, K N Rajanna, M C Sudhakar, Dinesh Gundu Rao, Ramalingareddy, Sharan Prakash Patil, Lakshmi Hebbalkar, N Chaluvarayaswamy, Krishna Bhyregowda, T B Jayachandra and others were also present.