Congress leader Praveen Chakravarty adds to criticism on Karnataka govt hiring BCG as consultant

Bengaluru: Congress leader Praveen Chakravarty joined voices from the Opposition BJP in criticising the Siddaramaiah administration’s decision to appoint consultancy major Boston Consulting Group (BCG) as a consultant to help augment revenues.

BCG is the finance department’s consultant to “unlock” budget potential. The firm is reportedly getting paid ₹9.5 crore for six months.

“If one wins elections by outsourcing core political functions to external fee charging transactional consultants, then one also governs by outsourcing core policy functions to similar consultants!” Chakravarty said in a tweet. He heads the Professionals’ Congress.