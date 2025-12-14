Congress leaders also helped in my Lok Sabha poll victory: V Somanna

<p>Tumakuru: Tumkur BJP Lok Sabha member and Union Minister of State for Railways V Somanna has said that Congress leaders too extended their "cooperation" in ensuring his victory in the last Lok Sabha elections.</p>.<p>Somanna made the disclosure in the presence of Home Minister G Parameshwara, while launching work on a railway overbridge in Heggere on the outskirts of Tumakuru on Saturday.</p>.<p>While wishing that Parameshwara should be the next chief minister, Somanna said Congress leaders were also responsible for his electoral victory.</p>.<p>When MLA S Suresh Gowda, who was also there sought to know what about D K Shivakumar, the minister deflected the matter saying they are all secondary and could be spoken of at a later time.</p>