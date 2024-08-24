Congress leadership briefed on political developments in Karnataka, says Siddaramaiah

To a question about the Governor sending back some Bills to the government, Siddaramaiah said, "he (Governor) has sent back six Bills. We will discuss in the Cabinet and decide the next course of action." Noting that the Bills had been passed in both Legislative Assembly and Council, he further said, "they have been sent back. We will see what clarifications have been sought and why they have been sent back, and we will take a decision in the Cabinet." Replying to a question about the government's plans to hike bus fares and water tariffs, the CM said, "the water tariff (in Bengaluru) has not yet been increased, there is a proposal. For several years, tariffs have not been increased. The situation is difficult at Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB). We will look into it and make a decision."