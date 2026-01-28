<p>Bengaluru: An intense debate between Congress and Opposition NDA on the governor’s address to the joint session of the legislature dominated proceedings of the Council on Tuesday.</p>.<p>While Congress’ Ivan D’Souza began speaking on the motion of thanks to the governor’s address, BJP and JD(S) objected, citing a statement by Minor Education Minister and leader of the House N S Boseraju, where he had criticised the behaviour of the governor, and had termed the governor a “puppet” of the Centre.</p>.<p>Referring to this, leader of the Opposition Chalavadi Narayanaswamy wondered how D’Souza could speak on the motion of thanks when the leader of the House had objected to it.</p>.Enhance staff strength, upgrade all police stations in Mangaluru, MLC Ivan D’Souza urges govt.<p>“Is it condemnation or thanks? The CM has said the governor’s speech, no matter how long it was, has been tabled and accepted. If what he says is true, why did you do goondaism? Why did you stop him? A Dalit Governor was insulted. Was it right?”</p>.<p>While Ivan proceeded, BJP and JD(S) legislators objected to it and shouted slogans. Deputy chairperson M K Pranesh, who was in the chair, adjourned the proceedings.</p>