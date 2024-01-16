Congress poll panel to meet on Jan 19: D K Shivakumar

Bengaluru: The Congress’ election committee is scheduled to meet on January 19 to finalise Lok Sabha poll tickets, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said on Monday.
Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said the party observers from New Delhi will come for the January 19 election committee meeting, where potential candidates will be reviewed. “We have sought an early decision on tickets,” he
said.
Shivakumar said the state-level Congress workers meeting at Mangaluru scheduled for January 21 has been postponed. A new date will be announced soon.
AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge will attend the state-level Congress workers meeting, he
added.
On controversial statements made by BJP MP Ananthkumar Hegde, Shivakumar said, “No one with a sane mind will speak that way. It’s good that his party leaders have understood that what he said was wrong. Hegde has to take care of his health.”