Congress to hold state-wide protest over MUDA 'scam' on August 19: Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar

Siddaramaiah, 76, has firmly ruled out his resignation -- both before and after a specially convened meeting of the state Cabinet -- and said he has done no wrong to quit after the governor's move in the alleged corruption case dealt a big jolt to the nearly 15-month-old Congress government.

As the Congress and the state Cabinet rallied behind Siddaramaiah, a prominent OBC leader, the chief minister and his deputy D K Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress chief, had immediately denounced the governor's action, calling it "unconstitutional and illegal".

The governor’s sanction, which comes at a time when the Congress is facing a factional feud in a key southern state, is expected to pave the way for investigating agencies to initiate a probe into the allegations against the chief minister.

Congress workers and supporters of Siddaramaiah have already staged protests in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mandya and several other parts of the state against the governor's move.

(With PTI inputs)