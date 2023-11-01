Congress warns of action against leaders in Karnataka airing public remarks on cabinet reshuffle, leadership change

'We want the entire state cadre, be it block Congress President, district President, frontal organisation, MLA, MLA candidates who could not make it, Ministers and other functionaries in the government, to always look at adhering to party discipline and ensure that the party's agenda is implemented,' he said, adding that this has been conveyed in no uncertain terms and 'if necessary we will have to crack the whip.'

Certain recent developments in the state Congress indicate that all is not well within the ruling party that swept to power by ousting BJP with a thumping majority in 2023 Assembly polls held in May.