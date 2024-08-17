Congress workers, backward caste leaders protest against Governor in Karnataka CM's home district

Mysuru: Governor's permission for prosecution against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah related to the MUDA issue, sparked protests in CM's home district Mysuru on Saturday.
Congress party workers staged a protest along with 'Karnataka Rajya Hindulida Vargagala Jagrutha Vedike' chairperson K Shivaram near Gandhi statue infront of Mysuru law Courts. They burnt a tyre and took off their shirts, while condemning the Governor's decision. They shouted the slogan "Go Back Governor". They hailed Siddaramaiah as 'Hindulida Vargagala Harikaara' — a champion of backward class communities, and shouted the slogan of "Sathyameva Jayathe".
Shivaram said, "It's a conspiracy against an AHINDA leader. We condemn BJP which is against AHINDA and JD(S) which has joined it," he said.
Congress spokesperson S Rajesh urged the Union Government to call back Governor of Karnataka Thawar Chand Gehlot. He alleged that BJP is conspiring to destablise Congress Party itself in the State, by conspiring to remove the Chief Minister from backward communities, who is concerned for people, women, youth, poor, backward class communities and the oppressed, he said.
Rajesh added that all the backward class community leaders are holding a meeting to plan their future movements to condemn the Governor's move, Rajesh said.
Published 17 August 2024, 09:55 IST