Congress workers, backward caste leaders protest against Governor in Karnataka CM's home district

Shivaram said, "It's a conspiracy against an AHINDA leader. We condemn BJP which is against AHINDA and JD(S) which has joined it," he said.

Congress spokesperson S Rajesh urged the Union Government to call back Governor of Karnataka Thawar Chand Gehlot. He alleged that BJP is conspiring to destablise Congress Party itself in the State, by conspiring to remove the Chief Minister from backward communities, who is concerned for people, women, youth, poor, backward class communities and the oppressed, he said.

Rajesh added that all the backward class community leaders are holding a meeting to plan their future movements to condemn the Governor's move, Rajesh said.