Court convicts bank cashier for unauthorised exchange of demonetised currency notes

The special court of the Central Bureau of Investigation, Dharwad has convicted and sentenced the head cashier of State Bank of Hyderabad, Nehru Gunj Branch, Kalaburagi for four years of rigorous imprisonment on charges of unauthorised exchanging of demonetised currency notes.
CBI Court Judge N Subramanya sentenced Shrihari Kamankar to four years of rigorous imprisonment and penalised him Rs 60,000 for the offence of criminal breach of trust and criminal misconduct by a public servant under section 409 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 13(1) (D) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.
Shivananda Perla, Senior Public Prosecutor of CBI/ACB, Bengaluru said the investigating agencies had filed a charge sheet against the accused before the CBI special court, Dharwad in 2017.
He said “Shrihari had abused his official position to exchange demonetised notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 worth Rs 1.09 crore between November 10 and 30, 2016 on the counter though the Reserve bank of India had restricted the withdrawal of currencies in excess of Rs 2,000 from banks from November 8, 2016.