Special court for cases grants bail to BJP MLA Munirathna

Bengaluru: The special court for cases involving MP/MLA on Thursday granted bail to BJP MLA Munirathna in the criminal case under the provisions of Prevention of Atrocities Act and IPC. Special court judge Santhosh Gajanana Bhat granted bail to Munirathna on executing a personal bond for Rs two lakh with one surety for the like sum.
The crime was registered (Crime number 122/2024) based on a complaint by former BBMP corporator M Velunayakar. The FIR invoked IPC sections related to promoting enmity between different groups and outraging the modesty of a woman, and making casteist slurs under the Prevention of Atrocities Act.
On September 13, Vyalikaval police had registered two FIRs against Munirathna. In crime number 121/2024, the complaint was filed by a contractor by name Cheluvaraju. The complaint alleged cheating, extortion, criminal intimidation and voluntarily causing hurt against Munirathna and three others. On September 18, the special granted anticipatory bail in this first case.
Published 19 September 2024, 15:52 IST