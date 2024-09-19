Special court for cases grants bail to BJP MLA Munirathna

Bengaluru: The special court for cases involving MP/MLA on Thursday granted bail to BJP MLA Munirathna in the criminal case under the provisions of Prevention of Atrocities Act and IPC. Special court judge Santhosh Gajanana Bhat granted bail to Munirathna on executing a personal bond for Rs two lakh with one surety for the like sum.

The crime was registered (Crime number 122/2024) based on a complaint by former BBMP corporator M Velunayakar. The FIR invoked IPC sections related to promoting enmity between different groups and outraging the modesty of a woman, and making casteist slurs under the Prevention of Atrocities Act.