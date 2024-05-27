Covid irregularities in Karnataka: Probe panel gets extension till Aug 31

The Karnataka state government has extended the term of the inquiry commission headed by Justice John Michel Cunha, to probe alleged irregularities during the Covid-19 pandemic, when the BJP was in power.
In an order dated May 24, the state government has said that Justice Cunha sought the government to extend the commission’s term, based on his letter dated May 10.
Accordingly, the fresh deadline for the commission to submit its report is August 31.
“The government extended the commission’s term already till May 24. The commission was constituted on August 25, 2023 and its terms and references were formulated on October 7, 2023,” the order said.
Taking a serious note of findings in the Public Accounts Committee report on the procurement of medicines etc., the Congress government had set up the inquiry commission to probe into the alleged irregularities during the pandemic.
The Congress had accused the BJP of largescale irregularities in Covid management, and even assured fair inquiry into these irregularities, if voted to power, in the runup to 2023 Assembly elections in the state.
