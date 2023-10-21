CPI(M) has confusion about BJP-JD(S) alliance, never said Left party 'supported tie-up': Deve Gowda

While removing state JD(S) Karnataka unit president and former union minister C M Ibrahim from the state working committee by dissolving it -- for raising a banner of revolt against the party leadership for tying up with the BJP -- Gowda had said, "Kerala's Left government's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has given full concurrence to move forward in Karnataka with the BJP to save the party. This is the position." However, Vijayan on Friday rejected Gowda's claim that the Left leader had approved of Kerala ruling LDF partner JD(S) having an alliance with the BJP in Karnataka, and said it was both 'baseless and devoid of truth'.