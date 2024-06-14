Crocodile boom in Krishna river as predators preying on its eggs decline

“The smooth-coated otter relies primarily on large fishes for food. Birds depend on small fishes. But indiscriminate fishing activities deprived them of their main source of food. Due to this, otters and birds have disappeared from the river, leading to a rise in crocodiles over the years,” says wildlife researcher Samad Kottur from Hosapete.

Wildlife researchers and forest officials claim that the reptile population in the Krishna, the third longest river in the country that flows along a stretch of 483 km in Karnataka, has increased exponentially during the last one decade, resulting in more sightings and human-crocodile conflicts.

“We have rescued more than 120 crocodiles from Krishna river and the backwaters of the reservoirs in the last one year,” says Muddebihal range forest officer Basanagouda Biradar. Five taluks in Vijayapura, through which the Krishna flows, come under his jurisdiction. Krishna flows through Belagavi, Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Bagalkot and Raichur districts in the state.

Annually, they used to rescue 25-30 crocodiles in his range before 2020. “Earlier, we used to see only 1-2 crocodiles on small islands in Almatti and Narayanpur backwaters. Now, more than 10-12 crocodiles are being sighted on every island. There has been an exponential increase in the number of rescued crocodiles in the last four years,” he says.