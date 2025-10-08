<p>Bengaluru: The process of compensating flood-hit farmers in Karnataka has started and it will be completed in 30 days, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said on Wednesday, adding that crops losses had occurred on 12.54 lakh hectares of land during the southwest monsoon.</p><p>The government is spending about Rs 2,000 crore to compensate farmers, according to the minister. </p><p>From June to the first week of September, heavy rainfall resulted in crop losses on approximately 5.29 lakh hectares. The loss was surveyed and payment was ready, Gowda said. </p>.Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar bats for Vels Studio's hosting of Bigg Boss Kannada.<p>"In September, spells of heavy rains coupled with riverine flood in Bhima basin lashed districts of North Karnataka and the second round floods led to additional crop loss of about 7.24 lakh hectares mainly in four districts of Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Bidar and Vijayapura. These four districts are upwardly revising their losses by re-doing the joint field survey. This will be completed in about 10 days," Gowda said. </p><p>"The process of payment for the first-round losses of about 5.29 lakh hectares has started," Gowda said.</p><p>The state government is providing Rs 8,500 per hectare from its coffers. This takes payment for rainfed crops to Rs 17,000 per hectare, irrigated crops Rs 25,500 and perennial crops Rs 31,000. </p><p>"Payment for the recently-damaged crops of about 7.24 lakh hectares will start in about 10 days as joint survey in the fields is underway already," Gowda said.</p><p>Money will be credited directly into the bank accounts of farmers, the minister said. "The state government follows Aadhaar-based direct fund transfer to farmers' bank accounts with complete transparency and most prompt payment system in the country," he said. </p>