Custodian of 625-year legacy of Yadu dynasty is BJP nominee for LS poll in Mysuru

Mysuru: Speculations over the past few days, that Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja (YKC) Wadiyar, member of the erstwhile royal family, would be BJP candidate in Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha constituency, has turned true.

In the second list of the BJP, released on Wednesday evening, the name of YKC Wadiyar has been announced for Mysuru-Kodagu segment.

Yadu dynasty

He may be new to politics, but he is one of the ‘most influential persons’, since he was just 22 years old. He is the custodian of the legacy of the 625-year Yadu dynasty of the erstwhile Mysuru State that includes present 14 districts of Karnataka.

Born as Yaduveer Gopal Raj Urs, on March 24, 1992, to Swarup Anand Gopal Raj Urs and Tripurasundari Devi, he is the great-grandson of Jayachamaraja Wadiyar and grand-nephew of Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar.

Lineage

Tripurasundari Devi is the daughter of the late Gayatri Devi — daughter of Jayachamaraja Wadiyar and elder sister of Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar. Swarup Anand Gopal Raj Urs is a descendant of Prince Subramanya Raj Urs, biological elder brother of Chamarajendra Wadiyar also known as Tenth Chamaraja Wadiyar.