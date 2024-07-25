CWMA says sufficient water flowing from Karnataka to Tamil Nadu

The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) on Wednesday said a good quantum of Cauvery water was flowing to Tamil Nadu from Karnataka.

The CWMA reviewed the hydrological situation in the Cauvery basin area. In the meeting, Karnataka said that cumulative inflow into the four reservoirs of Karnataka from June 1 to July 22 was 118.245 tmcft. Whereas, the 30-year average (1989-19) inflow in the same period is 98.679 tmcft.

Objecting to the July 11 order of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) to Karnataka to release 1 tmcft of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu till the end of this month, the state said the CWMA or CWRC should take into the account the carryover storage in the three reservoirs of Tamil Nadu and the hydrological condition in the entire Cauvery basin while deciding the flows to be ensured at Biligundlu.