CWMA says sufficient water flowing from Karnataka to Tamil Nadu

The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) on Wednesday said a good quantum of Cauvery water was flowing to Tamil Nadu from Karnataka.
The CWMA reviewed the hydrological situation in the Cauvery basin area. In the meeting, Karnataka said that cumulative inflow into the four reservoirs of Karnataka from June 1 to July 22 was 118.245 tmcft. Whereas, the 30-year average (1989-19) inflow in the same period is 98.679 tmcft.
Objecting to the July 11 order of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) to Karnataka to release 1 tmcft of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu till the end of this month, the state said the CWMA or CWRC should take into the account the carryover storage in the three reservoirs of Tamil Nadu and the hydrological condition in the entire Cauvery basin while deciding the flows to be ensured at Biligundlu.
“The rainfall departures from June 1 to July 12 was negative in the catchment areas of Karnataka's reservoirs. But in the Cauvery delta system of Tamil Nadu, the departures were positive,” Karnataka said.
On the other hand, Tamil Nadu submitted that Kuruvai area has not been thrown open for irrigation on account of Karnataka not releasing water as per the schedule of the Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal and it was paying compensation to farmers.
Published 24 July 2024, 21:57 IST