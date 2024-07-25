Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha MP demands Centre take steps to control yellow disease in areca palms

New Delhi: Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha member Brijesh Chowta has urged the Centre to take steps to prevent the spread of yellow leaf disease to areca nut plantations.

"India was the largest producer and consumer of areca nut in the world. In Dakshina Kannada alone, more than 50 per cent agricultural land is being used to grow areca nut. But the Yellow Leaf Disease has posed a challenge to growers as it has caused massive damage to plantations," he said in the Lok Sabha.