Dakshina Kannada MP demands arrest of those who instigated the Hindu community

Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada MP Capt Brijesh Chowta has demanded the immediate arrest of Bantwal TMC former president and his supporters for making provocative statements aimed at disturbing peace by instigating the Hindu community at B C Road.

Condemning the Congress alleged conspiracy to incite communal tensions on BC Road, MP Chowta said, "It is not enough to just file an FIR against those who challenge the Hindu leaders and make anti-national and Jihadi-type statements.

"Such individuals, who sow seeds of communal hate and attempt to disturb peace, should be imprisoned.

"Additionally, there must be a thorough investigation into the forces behind these divisive statements, and legal action should be taken against those responsible."