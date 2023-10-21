Dalit activists taken into custody for attempting to observe Mahisha Dasara

Chikkamagaluru: The Chikkamagaluru Police took Dalit organisation leaders into custody for allegedly attempting to observe Mahisha Dasara amid the prohibitory orders.
Mahisha Dasara Acharana Samithi had decided to hold a procession from Hanumanthappa Circle to Azad Park by holding a Mahishasura portrait. The organisers had announced that rationalist K S Bhagawan will inaugurate Mahisha Dasara. However, Sri Rama Sene and Vokkaligara Sangha had opposed Bhagawan inaugurating Mahisha Dasara.
Following opposition from Mahisha Dasara, the district administration had imposed a prohibitory order. Violating the order, Dalit organisation members attempted to carry out a procession with Mahishasura portrait. The police detained more than 50 workers.
The leaders said, “District administration has violated the constitution by denying permission to hold Mahisha Dasara. We will reply to it during Datta Jayanthi. We will not allow Pramod Mutalik to arrive in the district during Datta Jayanthi celebrations.”
Deputy Commissioner Meena Nagaraj had imposed a prohibitory order in the district till October 24. The order stated that no posters or banners could be mounted for and against Mahisha Dasara and no processions could be carried out. Criminal cases would be booked against those who violate the order.