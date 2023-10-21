Dalit activists taken into custody for attempting to observe Mahisha Dasara

Chikkamagaluru: The Chikkamagaluru Police took Dalit organisation leaders into custody for allegedly attempting to observe Mahisha Dasara amid the prohibitory orders.

Mahisha Dasara Acharana Samithi had decided to hold a procession from Hanumanthappa Circle to Azad Park by holding a Mahishasura portrait. The organisers had announced that rationalist K S Bhagawan will inaugurate Mahisha Dasara. However, Sri Rama Sene and Vokkaligara Sangha had opposed Bhagawan inaugurating Mahisha Dasara.

Following opposition from Mahisha Dasara, the district administration had imposed a prohibitory order. Violating the order, Dalit organisation members attempted to carry out a procession with Mahishasura portrait. The police detained more than 50 workers.