Dams in Cauvery basin receive more than thrice the inflow this monsoon, compared to 2023

Outflow reduced

As the rains receded in Cauvery basin, the outflow from KRS and Kabini dams was reduced to around 26,000 cusec, on Sunday. Due to heavy rains, a maximum of 2 lakh cusecs was released from these dams on August 1.

On Sunday, the water level at KRS dam was 124.20 feet as against its capacity 124.80 feet. The inflow was 12,264 cusec and outflow 20,131 cusec. Water level at Kabini stood at 2283.07 feet as against its capacity 2284 feet. The inflow was 4,966 cusec and outflow 6,350 cusec.

The water level at Hemavathi was 2921.35 feet as against its capacity 2922 feet. The inflow was 9,247 cusec and outflow was 16,475 cusec. Water level at Harangi stood at 2856.58 feet as against its capacity 2859 feet. Its inflow was 2355 cusec and outflow was 2166 cusec.

State received 5% excess rainfall this month, 51% excess rainfall in July. In Cauvery basin, Malnad area received 32% deficit rainfall this month, 67% excess rain in July. Kodagu received 32% deficit rainfall this month, 49% excess rainfall in July. Hassan received 28% deficit rainfall this month, 109% excess rainfall in July. South interior Karnataka received 57% excess rainfall this month, 26% excess rain last month. Mysuru received 41% excess rain this month, 85% excess rain last month.