Dams in Cauvery basin receive more than thrice the inflow this monsoon, compared to 2023

Mysuru: Due to good rainfall in Cauvery catchment area, the reservoirs in the basin have received more than three times the inflow during this South West Monsoon (SWM) so far, compared to the corresponding period last year.
Ever since SWM began from June 1 till August 10, all four reservoirs in Cauvery basin - Krishna Raja Sagar, Kabini, Hemavathi and Harangi have received 257.33 TMC feet inflow and released 175.24 TMC feet as outflow. During the corresponding period last year, the inflow was 87.13 TMC feet and outflow 26.56 TMC feet, as per the reports of Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre.
From June 1, Karnataka has received 26% excess rainfall, including 44% excess rainfall in South Interior Karnataka (SIK) and 21% excess rainfall in Malnad area in Cauvery basin. During same period last year, the state received 14% deficit rainfall including 4% deficit rainfall in SIK and 32% deficit rainfall in Malnad area.
Outflow reduced
As the rains receded in Cauvery basin, the outflow from KRS and Kabini dams was reduced to around 26,000 cusec, on Sunday. Due to heavy rains, a maximum of 2 lakh cusecs was released from these dams on August 1.
On Sunday, the water level at KRS dam was 124.20 feet as against its capacity 124.80 feet. The inflow was 12,264 cusec and outflow 20,131 cusec. Water level at Kabini stood at 2283.07 feet as against its capacity 2284 feet. The inflow was 4,966 cusec and outflow 6,350 cusec.
The water level at Hemavathi was 2921.35 feet as against its capacity 2922 feet. The inflow was 9,247 cusec and outflow was 16,475 cusec. Water level at Harangi stood at 2856.58 feet as against its capacity 2859 feet. Its inflow was 2355 cusec and outflow was 2166 cusec.
State received 5% excess rainfall this month, 51% excess rainfall in July. In Cauvery basin, Malnad area received 32% deficit rainfall this month, 67% excess rain in July. Kodagu received 32% deficit rainfall this month, 49% excess rainfall in July. Hassan received 28% deficit rainfall this month, 109% excess rainfall in July. South interior Karnataka received 57% excess rainfall this month, 26% excess rain last month. Mysuru received 41% excess rain this month, 85% excess rain last month.
