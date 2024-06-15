Darshan case: Victoria Hospital sources dismiss Rs 1-crore bribe allegation

Sources at the Victoria Hospital, where the post-mortem of the victim Renukaswamy was conducted, rubbished media allegations that a doctor who performed the procedure received a bribe of Rs 1 crore to “fudge” the report.
Speaking to DH, a senior specialist at the hospital said that these allegations were baseless.
The autopsy report details various injuries on the victim’s body and does not claim the death was natural.
“Nobody in (the autopsy) team has received any bribe, much less Rs 1 crore, to lie on the report. We have also not received any calls from any politician, as some reports claim. We are not sure why this is floating around to malign our work,” clarified the specialist, on conditions of anonymity.
The post-mortem report notes multiple injuries – at least over 20 – all over the body, particularly on the genitals, chest, head, back, and limbs.
“The victim’s death was due to shock and haemorrhage, due to blunt force trauma,” a hospital source who had access to the report told DH.
The source added that this was likely due to repeated blows to the body with a wooden stick or plank and noted that the victim may have been pushed on stone as a result of which he suffered injuries on the head. “Any direct blow using stone is less likely to have occurred.”
“The post-mortem was conducted on Tuesday and the report was submitted to the police on Thursday,” said the source.
Published 14 June 2024, 23:08 IST