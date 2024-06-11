Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Dasara elephant Ashwatthama passes away due to alleged electrocution

The incident occurred when the elephant came in contact with the solar fencing amid rainfall at the Bhimanakatte elephant camp of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve (NTR) in Hunsur taluk, officials said.
Shilpa P
Last Updated : 11 June 2024, 12:43 IST
Last Updated : 11 June 2024, 12:43 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Mysuru: Thirty-seven-year-old Ashwatthama, a Dasara elephant, died due to alleged electrocution in the early hours of Tuesday.

The incident occurred when the elephant came in contact with the solar fencing amid rainfall at the Bhimanakatte elephant camp of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve (NTR) in Hunsur taluk, officials said.

The elephant was rescued in 2017 from Sakleshpur taluk in Hassan district. He participated as 'Saalaane' in Dasara Jumbo Savari procession held at the Mysore Palace premises in 2021, during the pandemic.

Post-mortem was conducted in the presence of NTR DCF C Harshkumar by six veterinarians of the reserve.

He was cremated at the camp premises on Tuesday afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 June 2024, 12:43 IST
India NewsKarnatakaelephantMysurunagarahole tiger reserveDasara

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT