Dasara elephant Ashwatthama passes away due to alleged electrocution

The elephant was rescued in 2017 from Sakleshpur taluk in Hassan district. He participated as 'Saalaane' in Dasara Jumbo Savari procession held at the Mysore Palace premises in 2021, during the pandemic.

Post-mortem was conducted in the presence of NTR DCF C Harshkumar by six veterinarians of the reserve.

He was cremated at the camp premises on Tuesday afternoon.