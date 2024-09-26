Dasara elephants familiarised with cannon fire shots

All fourteen Dasara elephants were familiarised with 21 cannon shots fired from seven Brass barrels at the parking area of Dasara Exhibition Ground on M G Road in Mysuru on Thursday (September 26) around 11:30 am.

All the elephants stayed calm. Though Rohith and Hiranya were mildly distracted when seven cannon shots were fired during the first round, they were fine by the time cannon shots were fired for the third round.

Led by Abhimanyu, Hiranya, Lakshmi, Dhananjaya, Gopi, Bheema, Rohith, Kanjan, Ekalavya, Sugreeva, Mahendra, Prashantha, Doddaharave Lakshmi, Varalakshmi marched to the tunes of Dollu Kunitha, from Mysuru Palace premises to Parking area of Dasara Exhibition ground.

They were offered pooja by Palace Ganesha temple priest S V Prahlad Rao on behalf of Karnataka Exhibition Authority officials, prior to the training.