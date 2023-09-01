Dasara Gajapayana begins with a grand note

The first batch of nine caparisoned Dasara elephants -- the prime attraction of this year's 'Mysuru Dasara Jamboo Savari' procession on 'Vijayadashami' -- began their journey towards Mysuru at the grand Gajapayana event at Veeranahosalli in Hunsur taluk, Mysuru district on Friday.
Mysuru district in-charge minister H C Mahadevappa launched the journey on Friday by offering the traditional pooja ('Aarathi') and floral benediction to the pachyderms at Veeranahosalli gate of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve (NTR) during the auspicious 'Tula Lagna' at 9.55 am amid the tunes of 'Mangala Vaadya' (percussion instruments).
He fed jaggery, sugarcane, bananas and other eatables, including 'Kajjaaya', 'Sajjappa', 'Chakli' and 'Kodubala', to the elephants.
At 10.24 am, led by elephant Abhimanyu, the new elephant Kanjan and elephants Arjuna, Bheema, Mahendra, Gopi, Vijaya, Dhananjaya and Varalakshmi marched majestically out of Veeranahosalli gate of NTR towards their trucks.
Cultural troupes performed folk arts like 'Chande Vaadana', 'Dollu Kunitha' and 'Gaarudi Gombe' on the occasion.
The elephants were offered 'Poorna Kumbha' welcome by women.
The elephants will reach Mysuru by evening for the acclimatisation exercise to participate in this year's 'Dasara Jamboo Savari' procession.
With this, the preparations of this year's Dasara preparations have gained momentum.
The elephants will reach Aranya Bhavan premises in Mysuru in trucks/lorries by Friday where they will take rest. On September 5, they would march to Jayamarthanda Gate of Mysuru Palace where they would be welcomed traditionally. The elephants will be housed at the Palace premises till October 26.
Inaugurating the journey, Dr H C Mahadevappa said that Mysuru district administration has sent a proposal of Rs 40 crore for this year's Dasara and are expecting at least Rs 30 crore. 'Dasara' would be celebrated depicting the administrative contributions of the Vijayanagara kings and Wadiyars of Mysuru, including Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, with messages to save democracy and the Indian Constitution.
Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre said that 58-year-old Abhimanyu would carry the golden 'Howdah' housing the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari during the 'Jamboo Savari' procession on Vijayadashami.
Male elephants Sugreeva, Prashanth, Rohith as well as female elephants Hiranya and Lakshmi will arrive in second batch.
The second batch of five elephants would reach Mysuru in over 15 days, he said.
Later, at the stage event held in Veerana Hosahalli, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre released the booklet with details on Dasara elephants. Hunsur MLA G D Harish Gowda presided over the event.
MLC Manjegowda and Mysuru mayor Shivakumar were present at the event.
Nine mahouts and nine 'Kaavaadis' of the elephants were felicitated and formally invited for Dasara.
Later, children from Girijana Ashrama School (a tribal school) and government schools took part in the cultural programme.
Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force Rajiv Ranjan; APCCF A K Singh; APCCF, Project Tiger, G V Rangarao; APCCF, Project Elephant, Shaashwathi Mishra; Chief Conservator of Forests Mysuru Circle M Malathi Priya; Deputy Conservator of Forest, wildlife division, Mysuru, Saurabh Kumar; DCF, Mysuru division (territory) K N Basavaraj; NTR DCF C Harshkumar; Hunsur territorial division DCF P A Seema; Mysuru DC Dr K V Rajendra; Mysore City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth and SP Seema Latkar participated in the event.