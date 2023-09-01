Dasara Gajapayana begins with a grand note

The first batch of nine caparisoned Dasara elephants -- the prime attraction of this year's 'Mysuru Dasara Jamboo Savari' procession on 'Vijayadashami' -- began their journey towards Mysuru at the grand Gajapayana event at Veeranahosalli in Hunsur taluk, Mysuru district on Friday.

Mysuru district in-charge minister H C Mahadevappa launched the journey on Friday by offering the traditional pooja ('Aarathi') and floral benediction to the pachyderms at Veeranahosalli gate of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve (NTR) during the auspicious 'Tula Lagna' at 9.55 am amid the tunes of 'Mangala Vaadya' (percussion instruments).

He fed jaggery, sugarcane, bananas and other eatables, including 'Kajjaaya', 'Sajjappa', 'Chakli' and 'Kodubala', to the elephants.

At 10.24 am, led by elephant Abhimanyu, the new elephant Kanjan and elephants Arjuna, Bheema, Mahendra, Gopi, Vijaya, Dhananjaya and Varalakshmi marched majestically out of Veeranahosalli gate of NTR towards their trucks.