Davangere Police dog Tara helps in cracking murder case

Davangere Police dog 'Tara', a Belgian Malinois aged around 11 months, helped police in cracking a murder case reported at Mallashettihalli on August 6. The police nabbed the suspect and remanded him in judicial custody.
Following a complaint by Lalitamma (55) of Sriramanagar, that her nephew Narasimha (26) was brutally murdered by someone on the service road at Mallashettihalli on NH-48, a police team led by Kiran Kumar E Y of Rural Police station initiated the probe.
To get clues, the team called dog handlers to bring Tara to the crime spot. The duo took it to the spot around 8:45 am on August 7.
The dog sniffed at the crime spot for some minutes and ran towards the house of the suspect Shivayogish (32) in SOG colony at Sriramnagar at a distance of eight km after crossing the canal around 11:30 am.
The crime had taken place about six hours ago. But the house was locked and his neighbours told that he had gone out. Later, he was taken into custody. During the interrogation, he admitted that he killed Narasimha. So far, Tara has helped police in 14 cases, gave major breakthroughs in two theft cases and in one murder case.
Police stated that Shivayogi had hired Narasimha for work and had given an advance of Rs 35,000 to the victim. But Narasimha could not come for work. Following this, the employer had filed a cheating case against him at Vidyanagar Police Station. Narasimha was jailed for his fault.
Fearing that Narasimha might kill him out of enmity, Shivayogi hit Narasimha's head and ears with a weapon on Bapuji Layout service road at Mallashettihalli on August 6 at 10:30 am and had fled the spot. Davangere Superintendent of Police Arun K has congratulated the team including dog handlers police constable Praveen Antarvalli and police head constable K M Prakash.