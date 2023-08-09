Davangere Police dog Tara helps in cracking murder case

The dog sniffed at the crime spot for some minutes and ran towards the house of the suspect Shivayogish (32) in SOG colony at Sriramnagar at a distance of eight km after crossing the canal around 11:30 am.

The crime had taken place about six hours ago. But the house was locked and his neighbours told that he had gone out. Later, he was taken into custody. During the interrogation, he admitted that he killed Narasimha. So far, Tara has helped police in 14 cases, gave major breakthroughs in two theft cases and in one murder case.

Police stated that Shivayogi had hired Narasimha for work and had given an advance of Rs 35,000 to the victim. But Narasimha could not come for work. Following this, the employer had filed a cheating case against him at Vidyanagar Police Station. Narasimha was jailed for his fault.

Fearing that Narasimha might kill him out of enmity, Shivayogi hit Narasimha's head and ears with a weapon on Bapuji Layout service road at Mallashettihalli on August 6 at 10:30 am and had fled the spot. Davangere Superintendent of Police Arun K has congratulated the team including dog handlers police constable Praveen Antarvalli and police head constable K M Prakash.