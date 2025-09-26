DC warns action against negligence in survey

<p>Dharwad/DHNS: Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu has warned that disciplinary action will be initiated against any excuses, negligence, or indifference in survey duty.</p><p>She noted this while speaking to enumerators and department heads in Dharwad on Friday.</p><p>Although some technical glitches arose in the initial stage, the concerned staff and technical consultants promptly resolved them. A new 3.5 mobile application has been launched by the Backward Classes Commission for the survey, which every enumerator has been instructed to install on their mobile phones. Currently, there are no OTP-related issues. However, the deputy commissioner expressed dissatisfaction in the meeting that the survey progress so far has not been up to the expected target.</p><p>She stressed that the survey is being treated seriously by the government, and all deputed staff must work in coordination and cooperation to ensure its success.</p><p>Divya pointed out that supervisors and enumerators do not appear to be taking the survey work seriously. Every supervisor must keep in contact with their enumerators, review survey progress every morning and evening, and provide necessary guidance. Problems faced by enumerators should be resolved at their level, or with the help of tahsildars and technical consultants. Targets must be achieved within the given time frame, she emphasised.</p><p>If enumerators show disinterest in survey work, such as failing to visit the field, keeping their mobile phones switched off, or giving unnecessary excuses, the supervisors must immediately report this in writing to the tahsildar. Based on these reports, such staff will be suspended.</p><p>Further, the district administration will recommend departmental inquiry and disciplinary action against such negligent officers and staff to the government.</p><p>She instructed Hescom officials to immediately provide surveyors with lists of survey households along with UHID numbers to facilitate smooth work.</p>