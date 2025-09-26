Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

DC warns action against negligence in survey

‘Survey progress not reached up to the expected target’
Last Updated : 26 September 2025, 16:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 September 2025, 16:41 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaDharwadCaste census report

Follow us on :

Follow Us