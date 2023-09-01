Delay in seat matrix forces Karnataka students to opt for other courses

The government’s delay in releasing seat matrix has forced students aspiring to get admission to Ayurveda, Unani, Homeopathy, Yoga and Naturopathy courses to choose dental or medical seats.
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has completed the first round of seat allotment to medical and dental courses. Counselling for Ayurveda, Unani, Homeopathy, Yoga and Naturopathy courses was supposed to be held with the same schedule, but due to the delay of the Department of Health and Family Welfare in releasing the seat matrix, students are forced to take up other courses.
Even the second round of seat selection for medical and dental courses has been done and students are allowed to make their choices till September 2. The results will be out on September 4. Even for the second round, the seat matrix for Ayurveda, Unani, Homeopathy, Yoga and Naturopathy is not available.
KEA officials said that they have sent multiple reminders to the government, requesting to provide the seat matrix, but not received any reply. “We have sent repeated reminders to the government requesting to release the seat matrix to avoid inconveniences to students. As there is no update we were forced to proceed with the second round to avoid delay in completing the process,” said a KEA official.
As per details from KEA, there are over 3,000 seats available in these courses with 1,66,746 students getting eligibility for Yoga and Naturopathy, as it was under KCET. However, all UG-NEET-eligible candidates will be able to participate in counseling for Ayurveda, Unani and Homeopathy.
Speaking to DH, an Ayurveda seat aspirant said, “I was actually looking for Ayurveda seat. As there is no seat matrix available, I’ve taken up dental. I hope the government will release the matrix soon to prevent us from losing the opportunity.”
KEA officials stated that they are planning to conduct a special round for these courses and communicate the same to the government.