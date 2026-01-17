<p>A delegation of activists on Friday met Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) MA Saleem and Additional Director General of Police (Law & Order) R Hitendra, seeking action against murder accused Puneeth Kerehalli and his associates for criminal intimidation, harassment, unlawful assembly, and stoking hatred.</p>.Naga artiste wants her songs to find new ears in Bengaluru.<p>“We write to draw your urgent attention to deeply troubling conduct by Puneeth Kerehalli, a person currently facing murder charges and on bail, who has repeatedly entered migrant worker dwellings and sheds, interrogated them about nationality, and demanded identity documents while threatening and intimidating them. These actions are illegal, undermine the dignity and safety of workers, and risk provoking mob violence,” the delegation said.</p>.<p>The delegation, consisting of Geeta Menon, Radha K, Geeta B, Mohamed Hayyan and Tanveer Ahmed, said the top police officers have assured immediate action.</p>