Despite flooding in many places, several regions record less than usual rainfall in Karnataka

But when it came to rainfall between July 1 and 6, Karnataka received 63 mm rainfall as against 50 mm, a departure of 27 per cent from the normal, placing it in the ‘excess’ category.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department has said coastal Karnataka received heavy to very heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours, with Castle Rock, Honavar and Ankola in Uttara Kannada receiving 170mm, 180mm and 130mm rainfall respectively. Udupi too received 150mm rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Owing to heavy rains and a red alert issued by IMD, the Dakshina Kannada district has already closed all anganwadis, government aided and private primary and high schools and pre-graduate colleges on July 6.

The District Disaster Management Authority in Dakshina Kannada had also said it has fortified its relief activities in potential flood and landslide areas.