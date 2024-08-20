Devaraj Urs jayanthi: Centenary celebration plans yet to become reality

Committee

In 2014, the works were initiated, to mark the birth centenary celebrations of Urs, under the supervision of a committee, formed for the purpose, with MLC A H Vishwanath as chairman. Urs was born on August 20, 1915. He served as CM of Karnataka for two terms - from March 20, 1972, to December 31, 1977, and from February 28, 1978, to January 7, 1980. He died on June 6, 1982.

Hindulida Vargagala Jagrutha Vedike president K S Shivaram said, many prominent leaders from backward communities were hand-picked and groomed by Urs. “He is the one who renamed the state from Mysuru to Karnataka, on November 1, 1973. A large section of the society was benefited, as he enacted land reforms law and established hostels for students from underprivileged families. The government, especially under the leadership of CM Siddaramaiah, has done a lot of things in Urs’ memory. But, it is unfortunate that some works, initiated during his birth centenary celebrations, have not yet been completed,” he said.

Similarities

H A Venkatesh, who was a member of the Urs centenary celebrations committee, said, the leaders from Mysuru region, who were close to Urs are MLC Vishwanath, M C Nanaiah, M Lingaiah, Huchamastigowda, H T Krishnappa, Channabbasappa, N Rachaiah and Subbaiah Shetty. “CM Siddaramaiah and his politics are similar to that of Urs and the former takes pride in comparing himself with the latter. Both advocated and strived for social justice and both rose from grassrooots-level politics,” he said.

M S Mahesh Raje Urs, a director of Arasu Mandali Sangha, said, foundation was laid for the construction of Devaraja Urs Kalabhavana and a public hospital in Hunsur town. “Rs 10 crore was earmarked for the development of Kalahalli and Rs 2.5 crore of it was spent on the Kalabhavan. Its main structure is completed. But, it still needs Rs 1.5 crore, to become functional. Urs museum can help in propagating the ideals and principles of Urs, among the new generations. It has a potential to grow into a research centre,” he said.

Hunsur Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer K Hongaiah said, an arch gate has been erected to Kalahalli and a few approach roads have been developed, over the past few years. “But, the people demand a comprehensive development of their village. Their demands will be communicated to the government, through higher officials,” he said.