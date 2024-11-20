Home
Devaraju J, landowner in MUDA case, moves Karnataka High Court

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave mentioned the appeal before a division bench comprising Chief Justice NV Anjaria and Justice KV on Wednesday.
Ambarish B
Last Updated : 20 November 2024, 17:09 IST

The advocate also requested the bench to hear the matter separately as the appellant is a small land holder and does not want to be caught in political slugfest. The bench said that the matter will be taken up on November 23 in case the office objections are removed by then.

Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) had allegedly allotted alternate sites in favour of Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathy in violation of the rules. Siddaramaiah has already moved the division bench challenging the single bench order. On September 24, the single bench had dismissed Siddaramaiah’s petition stating that the facts undoubtedly require an investigation since the beneficiary of all the acts is not anybody outside, but the wife of the Chief Minister.

India NewsIndian PoliticsKarnataka High Courtmuda

