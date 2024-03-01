'Development works answer opposition's criticism,' says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah after launching projects worth Rs 1,344 crore in Hassan

Hassan: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said that he has launched and inaugurated several development works worth Rs 1,344 crore in Hassan district, and claimed that it is the "answer" to those who have been criticising the government.
“Those involved in criticisms should keep in mind the facts. We have presented the next year's budget which is Rs 62,000 crore more than this year's budget. If the budget outlay is more, it means that includes development works," he said after launching several development works and a convention of the beneficiaries of guarantee schemes, at the Government Engineering College premises, in Hassan.
"Rs 1.2 lakh crore has been earmarked for development including Rs 52,000 crore for guarantee schemes and Rs 68 crore for development. The GDP was 25 lakh crore last year and it is Rs 28 lakh crore this year. If there is no money for development it is not possible for GDP growth," he added.
The Chief Minister said that Karnataka pays the highest GST in the country and credited his guarantee schemes as the reason behind the rise in GST.
"The government has allocated Rs 166 crore for Shakti scheme for Hassan district. Similarly, it is Rs 477 crore under Gruha Lakshmi, Rs 135 crore under Anna Bhagya scheme. The money saved by the beneficiaries enables them to spend it, increasing the GST," he explained.
"Shakti yojane has benefited the women. Dharmastala Dharmadikari Veerendra Hegde has written a letter that the temple revenue has increased," Siddaramaiah said, adding that the government is spending Rs 36,000 crore for guarantee schemes this year and it will be Rs 59,000 crore next year.
"The money that is saved is circulated and will increase financial activities. We have been working to empower women, this includes women from all religions and communities," he said.
'Hassan airport being constructed at a cost of Rs 195 crore'
Speaking at a programme, Siddaramaiah further said that his government will extend the total support for the overall development of Hassan.
"Hassan airport is being constructed at a cost of Rs 195 crore, and our government has allocated Rs 50 crore. An additional amount of Rs 30 crore will also be sanctioned," he said, adding that steps would be taken for the ring road in Hassan.
Taking a dig at JD(S) leader H D Revanna, Siddaramaiah pointed out that MLAs of all the parties have attended the programme, except H D Revanna. "He should have attended," he said, adding that there is "no politics" when it comes to "development".
