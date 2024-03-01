'Development works answer opposition's criticism,' says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah after launching projects worth Rs 1,344 crore in Hassan

The Chief Minister said that Karnataka pays the highest GST in the country and credited his guarantee schemes as the reason behind the rise in GST.

"The government has allocated Rs 166 crore for Shakti scheme for Hassan district. Similarly, it is Rs 477 crore under Gruha Lakshmi, Rs 135 crore under Anna Bhagya scheme. The money saved by the beneficiaries enables them to spend it, increasing the GST," he explained.

"Shakti yojane has benefited the women. Dharmastala Dharmadikari Veerendra Hegde has written a letter that the temple revenue has increased," Siddaramaiah said, adding that the government is spending Rs 36,000 crore for guarantee schemes this year and it will be Rs 59,000 crore next year.

"The money that is saved is circulated and will increase financial activities. We have been working to empower women, this includes women from all religions and communities," he said.

'Hassan airport being constructed at a cost of Rs 195 crore'

Speaking at a programme, Siddaramaiah further said that his government will extend the total support for the overall development of Hassan.

"Hassan airport is being constructed at a cost of Rs 195 crore, and our government has allocated Rs 50 crore. An additional amount of Rs 30 crore will also be sanctioned," he said, adding that steps would be taken for the ring road in Hassan.

Taking a dig at JD(S) leader H D Revanna, Siddaramaiah pointed out that MLAs of all the parties have attended the programme, except H D Revanna. "He should have attended," he said, adding that there is "no politics" when it comes to "development".