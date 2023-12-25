DH Deciphers | Proposal to bring IT firms under Karnataka labour department

The Karnataka government had however, through a notification dated January 25, 2014, exempted knowledge based industries - IT/ ITeS, startups, animation, gaming, computer graphics, telecom, BPO and KPO - from the application of the Act, in an effort to boost growth of these sunrise industries in the state. This provision, which had run its course in 2019, was extended for another five years on May 25, 2019. The relaxation is set to expire in May, 2024.