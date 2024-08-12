Dharma was the source of much of law in India, says Justice Krishna S Dixit

Bengaluru: Dharma was the source of much of law in India, Judge of Karnataka High Court Justice Krishna S Dixit said on Monday. He was delivering the V Tarakaram memorial lecture on ‘Law and Dharma’.

Justice Dixit said that all sections of society have some element of fanaticism, although they are to varying degrees.

“In India, Dr Ambedkar tried to revolutionise personal laws in the 1950s. He could bring about a lot of changes in the Hindu laws.

"The Hindu Code came to be enacted, but he could not succeed in convincing a small section of Muslims who did not agree for improvements and developments in the Islamic law,” he said.