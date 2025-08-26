<p>Bengaluru: Even as the probe in the alleged Dharmasthala mass burials case is continuing, a senior police officer has travelled to the US to participate in the Intelligent Transportation Society of America World Congress 2025.</p><p>MN Anucheth, who currently holds the post of Deputy Inspector General of Police (Recruitment), was appointed to oversee the SIT probe that is headed by Director General of Police (DGP) Pronab Mohanty. Anucheth previously served as Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Bengaluru.</p><p>According to the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) letter dated August 1, seen by <em>DH</em>, Anucheth was granted leave to attend the event from August 19 to August 31. It was in response to him seeking permission through a letter dated July 16.</p>.Dharmasthala 'mass burial' case: Complainant arrested by SIT.<p>Sources in the Home Department have claimed that Anucheth had sought permission before the SIT was formed on July 19 to probe the allegations of mass burials made by a former sanitation worker in the popular pilgrimage town in Dakshina Kannada. </p><p>The complaint-witness is currently in the SIT custody after he was booked for perjury.</p>