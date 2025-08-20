Dharmasthala mass burials: SIT questions complainant-witness

<p>Mangaluru: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged mass burial case in Dharmasthala questioned the complainant witness at its Belthangandy office on Tuesday.</p>.Dharmasthala probe will start after sample analysis: Govt.<p>“The complainant witness had so far shown 18 locations and exhumation has been conducted at 17 sites. Human remains were found at two locations. The skeletal remains and soil samples collected from the spots have been sent to a forensic science laboratory for examination,” said sources. The investigation in these cases is in progress. </p>.<p>The information gathered from the Dharmasthala police station and the local Gram Panchayat and the statements of the complainant witness are being thoroughly scrutinised as part of the investigation.</p>