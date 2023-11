Ankola Special Konkani style Fish Curry is a delicious, spicy and luscious Fish curry made with Mackerel fish, tomatoes, onions and coconut. It is usually served over boiled rice or Neer Dose.

Ankola's cuisine draws influence from Goan food and culture.

In today's episode, Aadharsh Tatpati shows you how to make this succulent fish gravy.

