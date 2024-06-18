Did Congress win 136 seats by hacking EVM?, asks H D Kumaraswamy

Union Minister of Steel and Heavy Industries H D Kumaraswamy has sought to know whether the Congress won 136 seats in the 2023 Assembly elections by hacking EVMs.
Speaking to reporters here on Monday, Kumaraswamy asked people, who have been claiming that EVM could be hacked, to come up with evidence.
“This allegation is being levelled for years, but no one has come up with a proof till today. Election Commission has also dismissed the charges and Supreme Court has also deliberated on it,” Kumaraswamy said.
Published 17 June 2024, 21:55 IST