Digital creator alleges police prevented her photoshoot in bikini at Udupi beach

Instead of protecting my rights, the cops came to moral police me, she further wrote on her post.

“From inside the cottage we saw the police officers continue to engage with those goons. I could not sit inside feeling scared. So to reclaim my right to enjoy the beach I went back. Danced a little while the sun set, clicked a few more pictures and sat there till it got dark. I am pretty sure it made those goons angry. We packed our bags and left for another village in Udupi. Can girls really enjoy beaches here?,” she asked.

In an official release, Udupi SP Dr Arun K said that police will take legal action if the woman files a complaint. Public had complained to the police of a young woman and a young man behaving indecently at Padubidri blue flag beach. Accordingly, ASI on beat visited the spot and informed them that it was a residential area. Later, they left the place. No untoward incident has taken place. The police have already contacted the woman and informed her that she was free to submit any complaint."