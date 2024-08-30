Digital creator alleges police prevented her photoshoot in bikini at Udupi beach

Udupi: A woman has alleged in a post on Instagram that police had stopped her from enjoying the beach while wearing a bikini at Padubidri.
Khyati Shree, who identifies herself as a 'digital creator' on Instagram said "We were at Padubidri Beach in Udupi. We were having a good time. My husband was clicking my pictures. Out of nowhere two police officers arrived. They asked me why I am wearing a bikini and said where is the permit for clicking pictures. My husband clarified that wearing a bikini on the beach is absolutely legal and that no license is needed for photography in public places. The officer then pointed at a few anti-social elements at the beach and said that those people have a problem with bikini. They will beat you guys if you don’t change clothes,” she wrote.
Instead of protecting my rights, the cops came to moral police me, she further wrote on her post.
“From inside the cottage we saw the police officers continue to engage with those goons. I could not sit inside feeling scared. So to reclaim my right to enjoy the beach I went back. Danced a little while the sun set, clicked a few more pictures and sat there till it got dark. I am pretty sure it made those goons angry. We packed our bags and left for another village in Udupi. Can girls really enjoy beaches here?,” she asked.
In an official release, Udupi SP Dr Arun K said that police will take legal action if the woman files a complaint. Public had complained to the police of a young woman and a young man behaving indecently at Padubidri blue flag beach. Accordingly, ASI on beat visited the spot and informed them that it was a residential area. Later, they left the place. No untoward incident has taken place. The police have already contacted the woman and informed her that she was free to submit any complaint."
