'Disciplinary action be taken on those making statements about CM, Deputy CM posts'

"Posts of chief minister and deputy chief minister cannot be discussed in public or market places. We have party high command who take decisions in this regard. There were no allegations or complaints against incumbent Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and he has been doing good work. There should not be public discussions regarding the chief ministers post," he stated.

Deshpande said, himself has spoke to Siddaramaiah today regarding some issues pertaining to the government and party. "The CM was in New Delhi for government works and has held meeting with MPs from the state and has been meeting union ministers for state related issues."

Discussion about chief minister being changed creates wrong impression about the party amongst the people and also affects the party, voters will develop a bad opinion," he said.