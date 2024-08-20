Football match dispute leads to kidnap, assault of students in Karnataka; 2 arrested

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru City police have arrested two students in connection with a kidnap and assault case of students following a dispute that occurred during the football match at Nehru Maidan Football ground in Mangaluru. The arrested are Diyaan and Salman.
City police commissioner Anupam Agrawal said an incident of kidnapping and assault was reported in the city involving two groups of students on August 19.
During a football match between two private colleges on August 14, there was an altercation between players. The dispute later led to the kidnap and assault of students this week.
Explaining the incident, the Commissioner said that at around 6:15 pm on Monday, near a mall in Pandeshwar, the complainant, who is a 17-year-old minor boy and a student of a private college that won the football match, was allegedly taken by a group of individuals in the age group of 18-19 years, identified as Diyaan, Taslim, Salman, and two other minors aged around 17 years.
The suspects forced the victim and his friends, including the two other minor male students (of the same college that won the match), into a car and later assaulted them with their hands and legs.
"The victims were allegedly then taken to different locations, including near Mahakalipadpu and Mahakali Padpu Masjid, where they were further assaulted. They also recorded the video of the assault and victims before letting them go," said the Commissioner.
Among the suspects, Diyaan and another minor were identified as students of a college that lost the football match and another boy was from a private tutorial in addition to a few other individuals.
The victims were taken to Wenlock Hospital for treatment and their condition is stable, added the commissioner.
Based on the complaint, a case has been registered at the Mangaluru South Police Station under sections 109, 115(2), 118(1), 127(2), 137(2), 189(2), 190, 191(1), 191(3), 351(2), 352 of BNS and efforts are on to secure the remaining suspects at the earliest.
