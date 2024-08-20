Football match dispute leads to kidnap, assault of students in Karnataka; 2 arrested

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru City police have arrested two students in connection with a kidnap and assault case of students following a dispute that occurred during the football match at Nehru Maidan Football ground in Mangaluru. The arrested are Diyaan and Salman.

City police commissioner Anupam Agrawal said an incident of kidnapping and assault was reported in the city involving two groups of students on August 19.

During a football match between two private colleges on August 14, there was an altercation between players. The dispute later led to the kidnap and assault of students this week.

Explaining the incident, the Commissioner said that at around 6:15 pm on Monday, near a mall in Pandeshwar, the complainant, who is a 17-year-old minor boy and a student of a private college that won the football match, was allegedly taken by a group of individuals in the age group of 18-19 years, identified as Diyaan, Taslim, Salman, and two other minors aged around 17 years.