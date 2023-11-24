DK Shivakumar assets case: Siddaramaiah defends cancelling 'illegal' consent given to CBI

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday defended his Cabinet’s decision to withdraw consent given to the CBI to probe his deputy DK Shivakumar’s assets while Home Minister G Parameshwara said the government is not getting into the merits of the case.

Speaking to reporters, Siddaramaiah described the consent as 'illegal' that was given to the CBI on September 25, 2019.

"If any government servant has to be brought under inquiry, the government has to give sanction. If it's a minister, then the Governor has to give sanction. If it is an MLA, then the Speaker has to give permission. Since Shivakumar was an MLA then, the Speaker's permission was required. But it wasn't taken," Siddaramaiah explained.