DK Shivakumar assures Karnataka govt has been upholding humanity, will ensure 'justice for all'

Mangaluru: State deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar stressed the need to strive for harmony for the unity of the country and said “our sense of brotherhood must continue.”
He was speaking during the valedictory of 30th anniversary of Sunni Yuvajana Sangha (SYS) at Adyar Sha Garden on the outskirts of Mangaluru on Wednesday.
“The government stands by you as it is the government for the protection of people hailing from all castes and religions,” he said.
“They (BJP) are engaged in politics by raking up emotional issues. We help people to fill their stomachs. We have been upholding humanity,” he said. “All of us have a responsibility to protect the country. You have given us the power. The government is committed to ensure justice to all sections of the people.
“We have been living on the foundations laid by the Prophet. Youth are the assets of the country. None should interfere in the tradition, customs of religions,” said the Deputy Chief Minister.
“We will protect you by taking a stand for you. I was crticised for claiming Muslims as my brothers. However, this “Kanakapura Bande '' will not be scared by it,” he added.
Stressing the need for protecting unity, integrity and peace, the deputy chief minister said that Dakshina Kannada is a forerunner in education, health and economic sectors.
“Election is fast approaching. I will not speak on it. However, we need to protect the country. All should bless the government and we are with you. I will speak to the chief minister on the grant,” he added.
KPCC Working President Salim Ahmmed said that protection of the minorities is the responsibility of the government.
Sunni Yuvajana Sangha demanded that the dress code that was introduced for students by the previous government must be withdrawn. Other demands included ex-gratia be granted to the kin of Nauseen Kudroli and Jaleel Bengre who died in the police firing during protest against CAA in Mangaluru in 2019 and fake cases filed against the families must be withdrawn. The innocent victims hailing from all castes in the DJ Halli- KG Halli riot case must be released.
Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar, Grand Mufti of India and General Secretary of the All India Sunni Jamiyyathul Ulama, Minister for Hajj Rahim Khan and others were present at the event.