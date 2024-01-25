DK Shivakumar assures Karnataka govt has been upholding humanity, will ensure 'justice for all'

Mangaluru: State deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar stressed the need to strive for harmony for the unity of the country and said “our sense of brotherhood must continue.”

He was speaking during the valedictory of 30th anniversary of Sunni Yuvajana Sangha (SYS) at Adyar Sha Garden on the outskirts of Mangaluru on Wednesday.

“The government stands by you as it is the government for the protection of people hailing from all castes and religions,” he said.