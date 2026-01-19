<p>New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar"> D K Shivakumar</a> has been unable to meet Congress top leader Rahul Gandhi as the latter is busy with other engagements and his appointment with the leader of the Opposition yet to be confirmed. </p>.<p>The deputy CM is likely to return to Bengaluru on Monday. Shivakumar, who arrived in the national capital on Friday to attend to matters related to the upcoming elections in Assam, continued to stay here in the hope of meeting Rahul. The party has appointed the KPCC president as an observer for the polls in the north eastern state. </p>.<p>Although he travelled to Bidar on Saturday to attend the funeral of senior Congress leader Bheemanna Khandre, he returned to Delhi the same day. </p>.We’ll call Siddaramaiah, D K Shivakumar when necessary, says Mallikajrun Kharge.<p>On Sunday, Shivakumar attended an online meeting from Karnataka Bhavan. The meeting, convened by senior Congress leaders, focused on preparing the party's strategy for protests against VB G-RAM-G.</p>.<p>The deputy CM, who is trying to replace Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in line with a rumoured power-sharing pact, sought an appointment with Rahul to discuss the leadership issue.</p>.<p>However, Rahul's office is yet to confirm his appointment for a meeting, Congress sources said.</p>.<p>On Friday, Shivakumar called on Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and held discussions with him.</p>.<p>He has cancelled his visit to Davos for the World Economic Forum meeting in the wake of engagements back home. </p>.<p>Separately, Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan called on Congress general secretary (incharge of party affairs in Karnataka) Randeep Surjewala at Kaithal in Haryana on Sunday.</p>.<p>Zameer's office said the meeting focused on political developments in state. No details were provided.</p>.<p>DK Shivakumar, Deputy Chief Minister, said, “Like other politicians I also do politics. We do try to meet the party’s top leaders and seek appointments. I don’t want to talk to the media about these meetings. Time will answer all the questions."</p>