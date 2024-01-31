Do away with four-year degree option, SEP panel tells govt

The State Education Policy (SEP) drafting committee has submitted its interim report to the government recommending scrapping the option of four-year honours programme introduced under the National Education Policy (NEP).
The report recommends retaining the conventional three-year degree.
While the final decision has been left to the government, the committee pointed out that most students do not want a four-year course. However, some of the the experts in the committee itself are in favour of it.
The four-year honours degree was an option provided under the NEP introduced by the previous BJP government. It was not mandatory. Students who joined degree courses in 2021-22, the year when NEP was rolled out in the state, are not in their final year. Their three-year degree will end in June. Most students are under the impression that it is mandatory for them to study a fourth year.
Amid confusion on whether or not the honours option should be retained, the state government asked the SEP drafting committee to submit an interim report. “The committee had submitted suggestions, like draft recommendations, which we’re yet to verify. Once we go through the report, we will take it to the chief minister for a final decision,” Higher Education Minister Dr M C Sudhakar said.
The SETP drafting committee headed by former UGC chairperson Sukhadeo Thorat has nine sub-committees to gather opinions from various stakeholders.
“A majority of the stakeholders, mainly students, have expressed low interest in the four-year honours programme. But some experts in the SEP drafting committee are batting for it. We have reported both the opinions,” a committee member said.
The member explained that some of the experts said the four-year course exists in some universities of USA, Canada and Australia. “It will be helpful for students who wish to pursue higher education in such universities. Even now, a four-year degree is not mandatory. There’s nothing wrong in continuing it. The only requirement is that the universities have to prepare syllabus,” the expert said.
Extension if SEP tenure
The tenure of the SEP drafting committee is likely to be extended. Earlier, the state government had asked the committee to submit its report by February 28. An extension may be granted based on a request made by the committee’s chairperson, sources said.