Drought relief: Farmers told to update land details by Nov-end

Revenue courts told to clear pendency Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Friday instructed the officials for the speedy disposal of pending cases at AC court and DC courts. “All the cases pending for the last 8-9 years should be cleared within 90 days and we have given clear instructions to officials regarding this” he said. Minister even mentioned that 1000-plus pending cases at the AC courts will be delegated to the equivalent officers for quicker disposal. There are over 43929 cases pending at AC courts across the state. Meanwhile to avoid delay in disposal of files the minister has instructed to maintain e-Filing. The e-Filing should be implemented by December end at all the tahsildar offices.