Dry and distressed: Karnataka’s wait for water

The reason why villages across Karnataka have developed a high dependence on borewells is that, during droughts, water supply from other main sources is directed to meet drinking water needs on priority. A senior official at the Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation Department says the major sources for the MVS projects are reservoirs and dams. “The department is dependent on reservoirs of rivers Krishna, Tungabhadra and Cauvery for MVS. As the supply of drinking water is the top priority, reservoirs maintain the required quantity for the supply of drinking water,” he says.