ED grills Siddaramaiah's brother-in-law for 5 hours in MUDA case

As per RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna’s complaint, J Devaraju allegedly sold 3.16 acres of land on survey number 464 of Kesare village in Mysuru to Swamy on August 25, 2004. Subsequently, the land was converted from agriculture to non-agriculture land.

Krishna claimed that Swamy gifted the land to Parvathi, CM’s wife, on October 6, 2010, and the latter submitted multiple representations to MUDA in 2014 seeking compensation for the land, developed by MUDA without acquiring it.

On December 12, 2021, D B Natesh, the then MUDA commissioner allotted 14 sites on an alternative developed area, in Mysuru’s Vijayanagar's third and fourth stage on a 50:50 ratio.

Following the allegations and registration of the case, Parvathi, on October 3, returned the 14 sites to MUDA. ED earlier questioned former MUDA chairman K Marigowda and Raichur MP G Kumar Naik in connection with the case.